Watch: Chhattisgarh Rewards Class 10, 12 Toppers With Helicopter Ride
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Chhattisgarh, 11 Oct 2022 4:09 AM GMT
Editor: Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Months after the chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel announced reward for the students who secure good marks in the board exams, the state government gave a helicopter ride to the toppers of class 12 and class 10 of the state on October 8. "We felt really good, it was for the first time that we had a helicopter ride. Other students will also be encouraged to perform well in their studies. Our parents were excited too, say students who were taken on a helicopter ride,” the student group said.
