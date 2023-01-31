All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: 'Chenab Bridge' World's Biggest Civil- Engineering Project In India
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Jammu and Kashmir, 31 Jan 2023 12:34 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Chenab bridge is the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India's recent history. It is a concrete arch bridge constructed between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project (USBRL), the project aims to boost connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. The bridge is 1315m long, making it the highest railway bridge in the world, 35 metres taller than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
