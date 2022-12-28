All section
Watch: Canada's Holiday Train Returns To Spread Cheers & Raise Money, Food For Hunger Awareness
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 28 Dec 2022 5:17 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train returned to the country for its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021. It has been travelling around Canada and the USA in November and December since it was founded in 1999 to raise money and supplies for food banks. Each stop on the holiday train features a live performance, which is free to attend. Attendees were asked to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they could, to help those in need. This year, the train raised CA $1.3 million (Rs 10 crore) and 121,000 pounds of food.
