The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Bystanders Jump Into Action As Scooter Catches Fire
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 13 Oct 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Good samaritans rushed to help a couple after a scooter suddenly caught fire. The video was posted by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter on October 11. Initially, the woman descends from the two-wheeler and the man seems to be restarting the vehicle. Fire is seen emitting from underneath the garlanded scooter while other vehicles pass by. The terrified man immediately moves away from the vehicle. After a short while, several passersby are seen trying to douse the fire. A man comes with a fire extinguisher and expels the chemical substance onto the scooter while doing rounds of the two-wheeler.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain