The Logical Indian Crew

Watch: Bengaluru Cop Climbs Hoarding To Save A Pigeon, Wins Praise

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Karnataka,  7 Jan 2023 11:12 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Kindness can change lives. A traffic policeman from Bengaluru selflessly rescued a pigeon, and the incident video went viral. In a video of the incident, a traffic policeman named Suresh from the Rajajinagar traffic police station was seen climbing a hoarding to untie a thread wrapped around a pigeon. After being freed, the bird flew away. However, the cop lacked any safety gear, which concerned many users. The video garnered the attention of many people. While most users thanked the policeman for his selfless service, others were concerned about his safety. Many demanded harness belts and safety gear for cops.

Act of kindness 
Kindness 

