The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Bengaluru Cop Climbs Hoarding To Save A Pigeon, Wins Praise
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Karnataka, 7 Jan 2023 11:12 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Kindness can change lives. A traffic policeman from Bengaluru selflessly rescued a pigeon, and the incident video went viral. In a video of the incident, a traffic policeman named Suresh from the Rajajinagar traffic police station was seen climbing a hoarding to untie a thread wrapped around a pigeon. After being freed, the bird flew away. However, the cop lacked any safety gear, which concerned many users. The video garnered the attention of many people. While most users thanked the policeman for his selfless service, others were concerned about his safety. Many demanded harness belts and safety gear for cops.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
