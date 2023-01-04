All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Bengaluru Bikers Hide Number Plates To Avoid Traffic Cameras & Online Challans
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Karnataka, 4 Jan 2023 4:17 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Bengaluru police warned bikers who hide the number plates of their two-wheelers of severe repercussions if caught. The police also shared videos of accused who designed their number plates in a way that they can be flipped when they are violating any traffic rule. In a Twitter video shared by Kuldeep Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Bengaluru (west), the accused were seen explaining how they could escape fines by hiding the number plates from police cameras. They also agreed that it was an intentional set-up to eliminate online challans.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
