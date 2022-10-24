All section
Watch: B.Com Graduate Sells Idli-Sambhar After Being Unemployed For 3 Months

Haryana,  24 Oct 2022

Avinash, a B.Com graduate, started an idli-sambhar stall named B.Com Idli Vaale on a motorcycle in Faridabad. A video featuring him and his story was shared by Swag Se Doctor @swagsedoctorofficial on Instagram and is viral with nearly 1 million views. He had been unemployed for the past three months and decided to sell idli-sambhar. According to the details provided, the timings of the stall are from 10 AM to 2 PM and a plate of idli-sambhar costs Rs 20.

