The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Assam Police Continues Training Amidst Fog At Sontilla Dima Hasao
Assam, 9 Jan 2023 12:06 PM GMT
A Twitter video shared by GP Singh on December 28, 2022, shows Assam police officers braving harsh weather conditions by training amidst the fog. The location of the video is Sontilla, located in Haflong Circle of Dima Hasao District in the State of Assam.
