The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Argentina Defeats France To Win FIFA World Cup 2022
Others/World, 21 Dec 2022 5:58 AM GMT
In a nail-biting match, Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on December 18. The match was tied 3-3 after extra time, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian. In the video shared by @palakzat on Twitter, Argentina team members can be seen holding the winner's trophy.
