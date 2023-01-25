All section
Watch: Another Portion Of Road Caves In Bengaluru, Third In A Month

Karnataka,  25 Jan 2023

Adding to the existing civic woes in the city, a road in Karnataka's Bengaluru developed a massive sinkhole days after a similar incident on the Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road. The incident is the third of its kind reported from Bengaluru this month. Civic body officials, including BWSSB and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) personnel, visited the spot and began the repair work after being informed about the incident, reported India Today.

