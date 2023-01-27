All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Street Vendor Accepting Indian Digital Currency E- Rupee
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 27 Jan 2023 12:15 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Sharing the video of using the e-rupee to pay the fruit vendor, Anand Mahindra wrote, "At the Reserve Bank's board meeting today, I learned about the @RBI digital currency-the e-rupee. Right after the meeting, I visited Bachche Lal Sahani, a nearby fruit vendor who is one of the first merchants to accept it. #DigitalIndia in action! (Got great pomegranates as well!)." The video shows how the digital rupee works, similar to other UPI transactions. All you need to do is scan the QR code and make the payment from your bank. It is identical to your banknotes and coins, the only difference being that it is digital.
