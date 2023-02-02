All section
Watch: Amrit Udyan At Rashtrapati Bhawan Opens For Public View
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi, 2 Feb 2023 6:25 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
President Droupadi Murmu, on January 29, inaugurated Udyan Utsav 2023, opening the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, including the recently rechristened Amrit Udyan, to the public. Amrit Udyan will stay open for visitors from January 31, 2023, to March 26, 2023, between 10 am and 4 pm. Besides, from March 28 to 31, special groups of people will be able to view the gardens. “Farmers on March 28, for differently-abled persons on March 29, for defence, paramilitary forces, and police personnel on March 30, and women, including tribal women’s self-help groups, on March 31,” the statement said.
