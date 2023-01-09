All section
Watch: Aerial View Of World's Highest Railway Bridge Soon To Be Operational In Jammu & Kashmir
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Jammu and Kashmir, 9 Jan 2023 12:05 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Indian Railways is constructing the arch bridge on river Chenab which is 1.3 km long and is located in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The bridge is a crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal under the flagship Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project. The project by Northern Railways was declared a national project in 2002. Noted to be the world's highest bridge, the bridge, at a height of 359 meters, is 30 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
