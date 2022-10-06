All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: 9-Yr-Old Dresses Up As Durga, Walks On Potholes In Hubballi
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Karnataka, 6 Oct 2022 4:07 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Aiming to draw the civic authorities' attention to the city's poor quality roads, a young girl dressed up as Goddess Durga took to the streets to register her protest by walking the pothole-laden streets of Hubballi in north Karnataka. A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media platforms. Wearing a saree, decked with jewellery and holding a trident (trishul) 9-year-old Harshita looked regal in the attire. "There was a lot of water and slush on the roads," Harshita was quoted as saying to a news channel on October 4. Her parents helped film the video.
