The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: 3-Yr-Old Files Police Complaint Against Mother For Stealing Candies
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Madhya Pradesh, 19 Oct 2022 4:21 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A video of a 3-year-old child's innocent complaint to the police about his mother, who does not let him eat chocolates and candies, is now going viral on social media. In the video, the kid can be seen complaining about his mother as she does not allow him to eat chocolates. Sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak said that everyone laughed after hearing the child's complaint. "Later, I explained to him that his mother had no bad intentions and then he went home." The adorable video has now been widely shared on social media platforms.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
