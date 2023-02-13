All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Video Of Tiger Waiting For Vehicle To Pass Before Crossing Busy Highway Goes Viral; Internet Reacts
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 13 Feb 2023 7:44 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
A video shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer @susantananda3 on Twitter, has made people think about how we are endangering wildlife. In the video, a wild tiger can be seen waiting by the side of a road for vehicles to pass, before hurriedly crossing over and disappearing into the wilderness. "This is how far the 'development' has taken our wildlife," Mr Nanda wrote in the caption of the post. "This is so sad and risky. Why can't underpasses be made? What if he gets hit by some speeding vehicle in the night?," commented one user.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal