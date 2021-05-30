Videos

Ventilation Is Crucial In Fight Against Deadly COVID-19, Here's Why

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 May 2021 5:09 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
Adequate ventilation can play a crucial role in stopping the transmission of COVID-19 virus, govt‘s principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan’s office said as it issued guidelines to fight the virus.

Adequate ventilation can play a crucial role in stopping the transmission of COVID-19 virus, govt's principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan's office said as it issued guidelines to fight the virus.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the guidelines.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian