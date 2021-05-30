Ventilation Is Crucial In Fight Against Deadly COVID-19, Here's Why
India | 30 May 2021 5:09 PM GMT
|
Adequate ventilation can play a crucial role in stopping the transmission of COVID-19 virus, govt‘s principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan’s office said as it issued guidelines to fight the virus.
Adequate ventilation can play a crucial role in stopping the transmission of COVID-19 virus, govt's principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan's office said as it issued guidelines to fight the virus.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the guidelines.
Next Story