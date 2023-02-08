Varanasi: Unique Protest By Senior Citizen Over Poor Road Conditions Goes Viral

All section
Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Uttar Pradesh,  8 Feb 2023 1:37 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

A Twitter video shared by Manoj Kaka on February 6 shows a senior citizen in Varanasi protesting in a unique manner against potholes and poor road conditions. He protested by lying down in the water flowing in the pit. His poster read, “Look at the negligence of Jalkal Sansthan; water has been flowing for seven days.” For the last few days, water has been flowing on the new road of Varanasi due to a leakage in the pipe. On several parts of the road, potholes have developed due to water movement.

