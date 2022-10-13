All section
Vaibhav Waman Shrirame Wins Gold In Yogasana In 36th National Games 2022

Gujarat,  13 Oct 2022 4:05 AM GMT

Vaibhav Shrirame from Maharashtra became the first city player to win gold medal in the yogasana event of the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat on October 7. After clinching the yellow metal in the traditional event, Vaibhav qualified for the final round of the artistic individual category. While Vaibhav brought laurels for the city in the men’s group, his academy mate Chhakuli Selokar won silver medal in the traditional event of the women’s section.

