The Logical Indian Crew
Vaibhav Waman Shrirame Wins Gold In Yogasana In 36th National Games 2022
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Gujarat, 13 Oct 2022 4:05 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Vaibhav Shrirame from Maharashtra became the first city player to win gold medal in the yogasana event of the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat on October 7. After clinching the yellow metal in the traditional event, Vaibhav qualified for the final round of the artistic individual category. While Vaibhav brought laurels for the city in the men’s group, his academy mate Chhakuli Selokar won silver medal in the traditional event of the women’s section.
