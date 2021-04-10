Vaccine Crunch, Cases Surge: All About India's Fight Against Coronavirus

Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and many more states have flagged shortage of vaccines amid a massive spike in COVID-19 infections across the country. The centre, however, says it has 43 million vaccine doses in stockpile and has blamed states for "playing politics". The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all about it.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and many more states have flagged shortage of vaccines amid a massive spike in COVID-19 infections across the country. The centre, however, says it has 43 million vaccine doses in stockpile and has blamed states for "playing politics". The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains all about it.