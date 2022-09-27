Uttarakhand Receptionist Murder: Resort Demolished On CM's Order, BJP Leader's Son Arrested

All section
Uttarakhand,  27 Sep 2022

After the murder of a 19-year-old girl fuelled protests, the demolition of the resort, owned by the BJP leader's son, was carried out on the state government's orders. The teenager's body was found in Chilla canal in Rishikesh on Saturday.

