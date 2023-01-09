All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand: Raid Conducted As Illegal Mining Continues In Sarayu River; Challan Issued For Rs 6.5 Lakhs
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttarakhand, 9 Jan 2023 12:05 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on January 7 shows Bageshwar SDM conducting raids as illegal mining continues in the Sarayu river. Action on mining businessman Jeevan Singh Khetwal was taken by issuing a challan of ₹6.5 lakhs.
