All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand: Massive Landslide In Pithoragarh Blocks Road, 40 People Stuck
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttarakhand, 27 Sep 2022 4:40 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A landslide in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh blocked the Tawaghat Lipulekh road after a part of a hill came crashing down near Najang on September 23. No loss of life or property was reported. The blockade led to a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the roads and as many as 40 travellers were left stranded in Bundi. A day earlier, traffic on National Highway (NH)- 109 came to a standstill after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
'600 Cold Emails & 80 Odd Phone Calls': 23-Yr-Old Boy On How He Got Job At World Bank After Series Of Rejections
This Video Of Polio-Affected Man Fixing Potholes Forced Authorities To Pay Attention To Odisha's Road Conditions