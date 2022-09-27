All section
Uttarakhand: Massive Landslide In Pithoragarh Blocks Road, 40 People Stuck

Uttarakhand,  27 Sep 2022 4:40 AM GMT

A landslide in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh blocked the Tawaghat Lipulekh road after a part of a hill came crashing down near Najang on September 23. No loss of life or property was reported. The blockade led to a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the roads and as many as 40 travellers were left stranded in Bundi. A day earlier, traffic on National Highway (NH)- 109 came to a standstill after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

