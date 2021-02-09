Uttarakhand: ITBP Personnel Rescue Worker Stuck In tunnel After Glacier Burst

The worker can be seen pulled out from a narrow tunnel near the Tapovan dam. After the man is rescued successfully, personnel as well as the worker can be seen cheering. The worker also throws up his hand in celebration and loses balance for a min.

Later, the ITBP men rescued 12 workers safely from the tunnel while chanting 'Badri Vishala ki Jai' and 'Nanda Devi ki Jai'. Seven bodies have also been recovered.

More than 125 labourers are missing who were working on the Tapovan-Reni power project.

The 13.2 MW small hydro project on the Rishi Ganga river was swept away and water level of the Dhauli Ganga river at Joshimath was flowing at a dangerously high level and broke all records, Central Water Commission had said.