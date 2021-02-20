Uttarakhand Flood: SDRF Conducts Survey Of Lake Formed Due To Avalanche

After the SDRF team reviewed the situation, the State DGP Ashok Kumar said, "Water is continuously discharging from the lake, it's not in the danger zone."

The team conducted a survey of a lake in the catchment area of the turbulent Rishi Ganga river which had caused a deluge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on February 7.

SDRF Commandant Navneet Bhullar heading the eight-member team returned to Reni village in Chamoli district after collecting samples from the lake.

"We will send these samples and videos to the police headquarters in Dehradun for further action," said Bhullar.

The Uttarakhand government sounded an alert after satellite images spotted lake formation in the catchment area of the Rishi Ganga river.

"We have to remain alert as satellite pictures show the formation of a 400m lake at Rishi Ganga," Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had stated.

The government officials have also warned people to not go near the river and take all necessary precautions.