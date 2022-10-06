All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand: Danda-2 Peak Avalanche Death Toll Climbs To 4, Air Rescue Operations Underway
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttarakhand, 6 Oct 2022 4:06 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Uttarakhand's Danda-2 peak's October 4 avalanche death toll has climbed to four. After facing hiccups due to poor weather conditions on Tuesday evening, authorities started air rescue operations to evacuate stranded people in the Draupadi ka Danda area in Uttarkashi. While three helicopters of the Indian Army are engaged in the rescue operations onsite, three Air Force choppers have left to help. While two choppers were still at work, one brought six injured people back to the 2th Battalion ITBP in Uttarkashi's Matli helipad. Meanwhile, 27 people are still missing.
