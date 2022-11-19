All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand CM Shows Kabaddi Skills At Junior Tournament; Inaugurates Championship
Uttarakhand, 19 Nov 2022 3:46 AM GMT
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated the 48 Boys Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 in Haridwar and even played the sport briefly. The four-day event will see participation from teams across the country. In a release, Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), which has organized the event, said that the championship will be held from November 17 to 20.
