Uttarakhand CM Shows Kabaddi Skills At Junior Tournament; Inaugurates Championship

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Uttarakhand,  19 Nov 2022 3:46 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated the 48 Boys Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 in Haridwar and even played the sport briefly. The four-day event will see participation from teams across the country. In a release, Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), which has organized the event, said that the championship will be held from November 17 to 20.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
