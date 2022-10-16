All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand: Buffalo Falls Into Pit, Rescued By Garuda Rescue Unit
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttarakhand, 16 Oct 2022 7:58 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
After learning that a buffalo had fallen into a pit in ThapalGaon village on October 8, the rescue team from fire station Garuda rushed to the scene and extricated the buffalo. The villagers hailed the fire department as a result.
