Uttar Pradesh: Upset Over No Invitation, MLA Crashes Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony

BJP MLA Ramesh Mishra from Uttar Pradesh's Badlapur, Jaunpur, crashed into a foundation stone laying ceremony of a gate in his area when he learnt that he was not invited. His name was also missing from the stone to be put up. In the video he breaks into the ceremony and starts to kick the mattresses to check the stone.

When questioned regarding his behaviour, he replied that he was looking for the stone under the mattresses. "I was checking the stone under the mattress," said Mishra. "The government guidelines say that MLAs should inaugurate projects and their name is to be written on the stone. I was neither invited and my name was also not there on the stone," he added.

The MLA did not wear a mask and the people who marched with him also violated the COVID protocols.

