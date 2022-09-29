All section
Uttar Pradesh: Underprivileged Kids In Lucknow Use Recycled Waste Material To Make Durga Pandal
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 29 Sep 2022 6:15 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Durga puja pandals on various themes are ready to shine here and likely to attract devotees in large numbers. While some have kept it traditional, others went off the beat to give out a social message. One such pandal is coming up at Vikas Nagar, Sector-9, with its double theme moving around “recycle and reuse” and “women empowerment”.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
