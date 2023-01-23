Uttar Pradesh: Substandard Quality Bricks Used For Building Govt School In Gonda

All section
Uttar Pradesh,  23 Jan 2023 11:10 AM GMT

Substandard quality bricks are being used for the construction of the primary government school of Sirsa village, Gonda, under the rejuvenation scheme. The bricks shattered into dust when dropped from merely two feet in height. Additionally, inferior cement was also being used. Even after complaints, officers fail to take action.

