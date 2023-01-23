All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Substandard Quality Bricks Used For Building Govt School In Gonda
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 23 Jan 2023 11:10 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Substandard quality bricks are being used for the construction of the primary government school of Sirsa village, Gonda, under the rejuvenation scheme. The bricks shattered into dust when dropped from merely two feet in height. Additionally, inferior cement was also being used. Even after complaints, officers fail to take action.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain