Uttar Pradesh: Road Connecting Half A Dozen Karvi Villages In Dilapidated Condition; Villagers Face Issues
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 1 Feb 2023 12:19 PM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Ghanshayam Dwivedi on January 29 shows the poor condition of the Usri Purva road connecting about half a dozen villages of Karvi, Uttar Pradesh, completely dilapidated. The villagers are facing huge problems while traveling on the road.
