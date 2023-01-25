All section
Uttar Pradesh: Relatives Carry Patients Manually Due To Lack Of Stretchers In Hospital
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Uttar Pradesh, 25 Jan 2023 5:55 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Due to the unavailability of stretchers in the hospital, relatives were forced to carry the patient manually in UP's Mahoba district. A Twitter video shared by @priyarajputlive shows a patient's family carrying him to the emergency ward due to a lack of health facilities. The lack of basic medical facilities and poor sanitation conditions in government hospitals across a few states have added to the adversities of ailing patients.
