The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh: Primary School Kids Get Rice-Salt In Mid Day Meal, Principal Suspended

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Uttar Pradesh,  30 Sep 2022 8:32 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Principal of the government school in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district got suspended soon after the video showing primary class students eating just rice mixed with salt as their mid-day meal went viral on September 28.

Mid-Day Meal 
Food 
Students 
UttarPradesh 
BJP 

