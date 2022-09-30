All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Primary School Kids Get Rice-Salt In Mid Day Meal, Principal Suspended
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 30 Sep 2022 8:32 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The Principal of the government school in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district got suspended soon after the video showing primary class students eating just rice mixed with salt as their mid-day meal went viral on September 28.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
My Story: ' I Would Draw Portraits While Working In Sabzi Mandis Which Eventually Came To People's Notice'