Uttar Pradesh Population Control Bill: At least 50% MLAs Have More Than Two Children

According to information provided by the Uttar Pradesh state assembly, of the 397 sitting MLAs whose bio profiles are uploaded on the government website, 304 are from the ruling party that is BJP out of which 152, exactly half, have three or more children. If the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021 were to be passed in its current form, it would not apply to MLAs and MPs. The Logical Indian’s Puran Choudhary brings you the details.



