All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Police Team, Excise Dept Raids & Destroys Raw Liquor In Narwal Para Village
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 3 Jan 2023 4:46 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Narwal's Para village has been famous for its illegal raw liquor distilleries for a long time. A Twitter video shared by Bharat24 UP Uttarakhand on December 29 shows police team and excise department raiding and destroying raw liquor making equipment and lahan.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
More Than Nursery! Plant Creches Are Unique Solutions To Help Take Care Of Plants In Owner's Absence, Know How