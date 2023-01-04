All section
Uttar Pradesh: Police Launches Campaign Against Illegal Liquor, Raids 37 Alcohol Furnaces
Uttar Pradesh, 4 Jan 2023 4:18 AM GMT
Uttar Pradesh Police launched an effective campaign against illegal liquor across the state, including Maharajganj and Gosaiganj. About 37 furnaces were broken, and nearly 150 quintals of wheat alcohol buried in mud pits were dug out and destroyed. Police have identified 12 people involved in the illegal liquor business in Madna Majha of the Pura Bazar area. The police have started looking for them by registering cases against all of them under various sections.
