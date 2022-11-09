All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Patient Lifted Using Hands At Sikandra CHC Due to Lack of Stretcher
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 9 Nov 2022 9:30 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A bike rider crashed into an electric pole while trying to escape a tractor in Kanpur Dehat while riding along the Baijamau route from Sikandra. On account of this, someone drove him to Sikandra CHC, where he was advised to visit the district hospital. Due to a paucity of stretchers in the CHC at the time, the attendants carried the young man to the ambulance on their hands.
