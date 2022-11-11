All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: 'Our Swapna' Team Collects Idols Discarded On Streets, Disposes Them
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 11 Nov 2022 12:22 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The conscious and enthusiastic team of @ourswapna is stepping out on the streets of Lucknow to collect idols that have been left by people under trees, alongside bridges and in unexpected places to respectfully dispose of them at proper dumping places. They cleaned the streets of Aliganj, Alambagh, Indiranagar and Chowk.
