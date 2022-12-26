All section
Uttar Pradesh: Our Swapna Foundation Gets Projector For Underprivileged Children To Encourage Digital Learning
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 26 Dec 2022 11:24 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Swapna Foundation is a youth-run non-profit organization based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, working for society's welfare and doing its bit to make the world a better place to live for all human beings. Recently, Our Swapna Foundation experienced a dream come true moment as they arranged a projector for the underprivileged children in an effort to encourage digital learning by presenting educational and general knowledge based shows.
