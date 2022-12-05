All section
Uttar Pradesh: Our Swapna Foundation Distributes Meals To Rickshaw Pullers & Street Vendors In Lucknow, Wins Praise
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 5 Dec 2022 4:19 AM GMT
Swapna Foundation is a youth-run non-profit organisation based in Lucknow, working for society's welfare and doing its bit to make the world a better place to live for all human beings. Recently, members of the Swapna Foundation organised a drive in Hazratganj, Lucknow, where they distributed meals and sweets to rickshaw pullers and street vendors. Internet users are applauding their deed of kindness.
