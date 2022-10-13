All section
Uttar Pradesh: Official Convoy Ignores E-Rickshaw Turning Upside Down On Road In Sitapur
Uttar Pradesh, 13 Oct 2022 4:04 AM GMT
A recent video shared on Twitter shows the pathetic condition of roads in Jahangirabad village in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The video shows several potholes on the road filled with rainwater. As per reports, when a convoy of District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police was passing through this road on October 10, on seeing the convoy coming from the front, the e-rickshaw driver turned his vehicle to the left, unfortunately, the rickshaw overturned crushing the passengers onboard. The government officials convoy did not stop even when the people nearby ran to pick them up.
