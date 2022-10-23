All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Mosambi Juice Allegedly Given In Drip, Patient Dies
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 23 Oct 2022 3:05 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj where a dengue patient died after he allegedly transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets has been sealed after a preliminary enquiry by the district administration into the incident revealed lapses on the part of the hospital authorities. The family of the patient has appealed to the state government to take strict action against those responsible. The hospital was sealed on the instructions of the chief medical officer and will remain so till the sample is tested, the Additional Chief Medical Officer of Prayagraj said in a statement to the media.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Pollution-Free Diwali: All You Need To Know About Green Crackers & How It's Different From Traditional Ones?
Proud Moment! Dalit Scholar From Karnataka Becomes First Indian To Be Appointed As UN Special Rapporteur
SC Points Out Tragic Plight Of Country In Name Of Religion, Directs States To Take Suo Motu Action Against Hate-Mongers