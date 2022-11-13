All section
Uttar Pradesh: Man Uproots Poor Quality Road Built At A Cost Of 3 Crores 80 Lakhs In Pilibhit
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 13 Nov 2022
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by Ranvijay Singh on November 12 shows the poor construction of a newly built road in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. A man can be seen uprooting the loose gravel of the road, which, as per the tweet’s caption, was built at a cost of 3 crores and 80 lakhs.
