The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Man Miraculously Survives After Train Runs Over Him
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 14 Sep 2022 11:41 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A video shared by Twitter user Manoj Yadav on September 6 shows a man falling down and getting stuck between the platform of a railway station and the tracks. Even as he tried to get up from the tracks and reach to safety, a train ran over him. However, the man escaped unhurt. He then proceeds to pick his luggage up which was lying on the track and thanks everyone standing there, anxious about his safety. The incident occurred in Bharthana Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.
