All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Man Held Captive, Forced To Beg By Delhi's Bhikhari Gang
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 8 Nov 2022 5:22 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A gut-wrenching account of a victim of human trafficking has come to light from Kanpur In Uttar Pradesh where a man has alleged that he was held captive and brutalised, as well as forced to beg, by Delhi’s Bhikhari gang. Suresh was trafficked to Delhi and was sold off for a price of 70 thousand rupees, as per the report. Suresh, also adds that he was made blind by the gang members as they injected a substance into his eyes which made him lose his eyesight. He also added that he was made to survive on little food during the whole spine-chilling tale.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
The 104 'Blood On Call' Service Of Maharashtra Is Being Falsely Claimed As A 'Pan-India' National Service
'Lost Faith In Judiciary': Chhawla Rape Victim's Family Feels 'Betrayed' After SC Acquits All Convicts