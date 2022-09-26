All section
Uttar Pradesh: Girl Students Seen Mopping School Floor In Lakhimpur Kheri
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 26 Sep 2022 7:46 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
An undated video of a school in Lakhimpur Kheri went viral on social media wherein female students are seen scrubbing the floor, and chopping vegetables in school. The officials have ordered a probe into the matter.
