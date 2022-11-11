All section
Uttar Pradesh: Father Wanders In Search Of Minor Daughter, No Assistance From Police Even After Filing Case
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 11 Nov 2022 4:51 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by Priya Singh on November 9 shows the victim's father wandering the streets of Firozabad looking for his minor daughter. Despite having reported the incident, the police are doing nothing to assist.
