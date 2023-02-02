All section
Uttar Pradesh: Chief Secretary Of Jaunpur Inaugurates E-Library In Abhay Chand Patti Village
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 2 Feb 2023 11:57 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
A Twitter video shared by DMjaunpur on January 29 shows the Chief Secretary of Jaunpur’s Abhay Chand Patti village inaugurating an E-Library. He also expressed his joy over the e-library and instructed the relevant authorities to set up similar arrangements in other places.
