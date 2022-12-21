All section
Uttar Pradesh: Biggest Drone Show Pays Tribute To Kakori Train Action Heroes In Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh,  21 Dec 2022

Nearly 750 drones were used to showcase the saga of Kakori Train Action at the country's biggest drone show that illustrated the immortal sacrifices of the Kakori heroes on December 19 evening on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Mahant Digvijay Nath Memorial Park in Gorakhpur. The state government celebrated Kakori Balidan Diwas from December 15 to 19 in the memory of the heroes of Kakori Train Action.

